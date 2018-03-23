Title
'Save Our Majors' Rally at Stevens Point
March 23, 2018
Hundreds of students and faculty members at the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point held a rally -- including a brief sit-in -- to protest plans to eliminate 13 majors in the humanities and social sciences, The Stevens Point Journal reported. Students at the "Save Our Majors" rally said that the plan was short-sighted and was drawn up without appropriate campus input. The university has said that the plan is a necessary response to worsening financial conditions.
