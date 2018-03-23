Tariff Package Does Not Include Visa Restrictions

President Trump on Thursday announced plans to impose $60 billion in tariffs on China to retaliate against allegedly unfair trade practices but made no mention of a proposal to limit visas for Chinese citizens that reportedly had been under consideration.

Two media outlets, The Wall Street Journal and Politico, reported last week that the White House was considering including restrictions on visas for Chinese citizens as part of the expected tariff package. The news reports raised concerns in higher education that potential restrictions on visas for students and researchers from China, the biggest source of international students and visiting scholars in the U.S., could harm American colleges and U.S. competitiveness. Asked by Inside Higher Ed if the Trump administration is considering restrictions on visas for Chinese citizens in the future, a White House official said, "We have seen the media reports, but do not have any information to share."