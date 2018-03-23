Print This

Title

Tariff Package Does Not Include Visa Restrictions

By

Elizabeth Redden
March 23, 2018
Comments
 
 

President Trump on Thursday announced plans to impose $60 billion in tariffs on China to retaliate against allegedly unfair trade practices but made no mention of a proposal to limit visas for Chinese citizens that reportedly had been under consideration.

Two media outlets, The Wall Street Journal and Politico, reported last week that the White House was considering including restrictions on visas for Chinese citizens as part of the expected tariff package. The news reports raised concerns in higher education that potential restrictions on visas for students and researchers from China, the biggest source of international students and visiting scholars in the U.S., could harm American colleges and U.S. competitiveness.  Asked by Inside Higher Ed if the Trump administration is considering restrictions on visas for Chinese citizens in the future, a White House official said, "We have seen the media reports, but do not have any information to share."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Social Media, Privacy and Technological Change
Planned Obsolescence
Fake News Forever!

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Dr. Hawking’s Legacy and Disability in Grad School
Friday Fragments
Reacting to the HAIL Storm
Chasing the Lit Mag Photo Essay, 19
Guest Post: Kafkaesque Reading
Free Sophomore Year, Redux

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top