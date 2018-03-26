Print This

Hampshire Investigates Anti-Semitic Incident

Scott Jaschik
March 26, 2018
Hampshire College is investigating what President Jonathan Lash called in a campus email "an act of blatant and deplorable anti-Semitism." The email did not detail the incident, but a spokesman said that it involved harassment of a student. The spokesman also said that the college has also had other incidents in recent years, including swastika graffiti. The college had planned, prior to last week's incident, a discussion of anti-Semitism, and that is scheduled for Tuesday.

