Title
High Default Rates at New York For-Profit Colleges
By
New York State in 2016 spent $68 million on scholarships that went to students who were attending for-profit colleges, according to a new report from the Century Foundation. New York spends more on aid that goes to for-profits than any other state. And that amount will increase if New York expands its free-college program eligibility to for-profits.
Yet the state's for-profit colleges lag other sectors in student outcomes such as debt, default and earnings, the report found. For example, roughly half of students who attend a New York-based for-profit defaulted on their student loans. And the report said that for 39 percent of for-profits located in the state, a majority of their students fail to earn more than the average worker who holds just a high school credential.
"New York’s commitment to college accessibility shows in its highest-in-the-nation contribution to supporting private higher education," the report said. "Unfortunately, some colleges -- concentrated in the for-profit sector -- benefit from this investment while leaving students with more debt, worse employment prospects and higher default rates relative to peers at public and nonprofit schools."
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!