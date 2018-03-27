Print This

Academic Minute: Your Location and Your Health

By

Doug Lederman
March 27, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Jessica Young, assistant professor in the department of health studies at American University, describes the problems that arise when not everyone benefits from a booming economy. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

 

