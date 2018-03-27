Title
Academic Minute: Your Location and Your Health
March 27, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Jessica Young, assistant professor in the department of health studies at American University, describes the problems that arise when not everyone benefits from a booming economy. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
