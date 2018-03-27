Men With Bats, Sticks Break Up French Student Protest

A group of masked men armed with bats and sticks broke up a student protest of French president Emmanuel Macron’s proposed reforms to university entrance procedures on Monday, The Guardian reported. About 50 students were reportedly participating in a sit-in at a lecture hall at Montpellier University when the demonstration was violently disrupted. A local prosecutor has opened an investigation into "armed group violence" to determine the identities of the attackers, and the university has opened its own investigation.

Some students are now calling for a nationwide demonstration Wednesday to protest Macron’s proposed university reforms and the treatment of protesters. Macron has proposed giving universities more flexibility in selecting students for overenrolled programs based on merit rather than via lottery.