Nassar's Boss at Michigan State Arrested

Scott Jaschik
March 27, 2018
William Strampel, a professor who is a former dean at Michigan State University, where he was Larry Nassar's boss, was arrested Monday, The Detroit Free Press reported. Nassar pleaded guilty to sexually abusing scores of gymnasts he examined in his capacity as a doctor for the U.S. gymnastics team and Michigan State athletes. He is now in prison.

Strampel was held in jail Monday night. Details on the charges he faces are expected today. Many have said Strampel failed to respond appropriately as information surfaced over the years to suggest Nassar was mistreating those whose care he was supposed to be supervising.

