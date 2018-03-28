Print This

Edinboro President, Under Fire, Resigns

Scott Jaschik
March 28, 2018
H. Fred Walker will resign as president of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, effective this Friday. The news came from the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, of which Edinboro is a part. He has been president since 2016.

Walker has been pushing for major changes -- some of them controversial -- in the enrollment strategy and program offerings at Edinboro. But faculty members and others have been calling for his resignation since he was quoted in The Chronicle of Higher Education as saying that he needed to bypass the faculty in order to make necessary changes. "I knew I would never be able to reason with the faculty," he said.

