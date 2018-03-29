Print This

Academic Minute: Climate Change and Health Care

Doug Lederman
March 29, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Chelsey Kivland, assistant professor of anthropology at Dartmouth College, examines how climate change could reopen gaps in health-care access for vulnerable populations around the globe. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

