Print This

Title

Calls to Remove Hofstra's Jefferson Statue

By

Scott Jaschik
March 29, 2018
Comments
 
 

Some student groups at Hofstra University plan a rally Friday to call for the removal of a status of Thomas Jefferson, Newsday reported. Jefferson's ties to slavery are the rationale for those seeking to have the status removed. They outline their views in an online petition. A counter-petition seeks to keep the statue. Hofstra released this statement to Newsday: "The right to peaceful protest and assembly is at the core of our democracy. Hofstra supports our students’ right to engage in peaceful demonstrations about issues that matter to them. We look forward to continuing a civil exchange of ideas and perspectives on the subject.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Academe vs. U.S. Gun Culture
Image of the Facebook app on a smartphone
Facebook’s Professor Problem
German Apprenticeships: Made for America

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Not This Again: No, Algorithms Should Not Be Used to Grade Writing
Mind the Gap(s)
OER and Obstacles to Adoption
The Privilege Bundle
Hosting Diversity or Embracing It?
Chasing the Lit Mag Photo Essay, 22

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top