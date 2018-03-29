Calls to Remove Hofstra's Jefferson Statue

Some student groups at Hofstra University plan a rally Friday to call for the removal of a status of Thomas Jefferson, Newsday reported. Jefferson's ties to slavery are the rationale for those seeking to have the status removed. They outline their views in an online petition. A counter-petition seeks to keep the statue. Hofstra released this statement to Newsday: "The right to peaceful protest and assembly is at the core of our democracy. Hofstra supports our students’ right to engage in peaceful demonstrations about issues that matter to them. We look forward to continuing a civil exchange of ideas and perspectives on the subject.”