Print This

Title

$150 Million Gift to Michigan for Cancer Research, Care

By

Scott Jaschik
March 30, 2018
Comments
 
 

The University of Michigan on Thursday announced a $150 million gift that will support cancer research and care. The funds will support research projects, allow the hiring of up-and-coming scholars, and create endowed professorships for leaders in various research fields.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Cover of Westworld and Philosophy, edited by James B. South and Kimberly S. Engels
Wild, Wild 'Westworld'
Academe vs. U.S. Gun Culture
Image of the Facebook app on a smartphone
Facebook’s Professor Problem

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

An Accidental Argument for Honors Programs
March Fiction
Five Interdisciplinary Skills for Your Resume
Chasing the Lit Mag Photo Essay, 23 (End)
Not This Again: No, Algorithms Should Not Be Used to Grade Writing
Mind the Gap(s)

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top