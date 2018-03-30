Title
$150 Million Gift to Michigan for Cancer Research, Care
March 30, 2018
The University of Michigan on Thursday announced a $150 million gift that will support cancer research and care. The funds will support research projects, allow the hiring of up-and-coming scholars, and create endowed professorships for leaders in various research fields.
