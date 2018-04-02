Title
Conference on Merger and Collaboration Strategies
April 2, 2018
Inside Higher Ed, in collaboration with Gallup, is holding a conference, "Joining Forces: Merger and Collaboration Strategies," on Thursday, April 19, in Washington. The event will:
- Feature a deep dive into one unfolding merger.
- Examine consolidations that didn’t happen (and why).
- Look at numerous examples of academic and operational collaboration designed to cut institutions’ costs, extend their reach and improve their efficiency.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!