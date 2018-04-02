Print This

Conference on Merger and Collaboration Strategies

Scott Jaschik
April 2, 2018
Inside Higher Ed, in collaboration with Gallup, is holding a conference, "Joining Forces: Merger and Collaboration Strategies," on Thursday, April 19, in Washington. The event will:

  • Feature a deep dive into one unfolding merger.
  • Examine consolidations that didn’t happen (and why).
  • Look at numerous examples of academic and operational collaboration designed to cut institutions’ costs, extend their reach and improve their efficiency.

More information and registration may be found here.

