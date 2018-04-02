Title
Missouri Has Free Tuition… for Its Legislators
April 2, 2018
Missouri's General Assembly instituted a program a few years ago -- without much attention -- enabling state legislators to be reimbursed for tuition expenses, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Under the program, state legislators are reimbursed up to 100 percent for courses in which they earn an A, 75 percent for a B and 50 percent for any passing grade. Such benefits are not generally available to other residents of the state.
