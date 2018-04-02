Print This

Title

Missouri Has Free Tuition… for Its Legislators

By

Scott Jaschik
April 2, 2018
Comments
 
 

Missouri's General Assembly instituted a program a few years ago -- without much attention -- enabling state legislators to be reimbursed for tuition expenses, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Under the program, state legislators are reimbursed up to 100 percent for courses in which they earn an A, 75 percent for a B and 50 percent for any passing grade. Such benefits are not generally available to other residents of the state.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Liberal Arts and the Meaning of a University
Cover of Westworld and Philosophy, edited by James B. South and Kimberly S. Engels
Wild, Wild 'Westworld'
Academe vs. U.S. Gun Culture

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

When Students Are Footing the Bill
Defending the Bad Against the Awful
Thoughts From the NY International Auto Show
Get Your Graduate Student Groove Back
Gatekeeping, Moderation, and Conspiracies
Ethiopia: A Transparent Approach to University President Selection

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top