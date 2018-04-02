Print This

Ohio State Professor Admits Falsifying Data, Quits

Scott Jaschik
April 2, 2018
Ohio State University announced Friday that Ching-Shih Chen has resigned his position as professor of medicinal chemistry after admitting that he falsified data used for research projects. A university investigation found eight journal articles that used the false data and related information. The university is seeking retractions of the articles. The university's report on its investigation is available here.

