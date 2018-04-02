Stunning News From Temple, Texas, Georgia Tech

Temple University stunned many students and alumni Sunday with news that it was replacing the "T" logo that they know (at left) with a lowercase serif “t” logo (seen already in use at right). Among the reasons cited in a university announcement of the change: "Beyond the emotional connection to a lowercase 't,' a recent study conducted by the Linguistic Society of America discovered that age groups 18-24 and 50-62 respond more positively to type in lowercase."

While some Temple supporters on social media are expressing concern, others are looking at today's date.

The University of Texas at Austin announced Sunday an invention it hailed more significant than the development of the personal computer: using biotechnology to grow breakfast tacos:

The admissions office at Georgia Institute of Technology, meanwhile, has released a new class profile.

The university's admit rate turns out to be 3.14159 percent. And grade inflation has led to an increase in the grade point average of admitted students from "high" to "really high." Could this new class profile also relate to today's date?

Any other news Inside Higher Ed should be covering today? Let us know: editor@insidehighered.com.