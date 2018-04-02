Print This

Title

T-Pain's New University: Wiscansin

By

Scott Jaschik
April 2, 2018
Comments
 
 

Image of a building under the words "Taking the pain out of college."It's not every university that would boast of being "dead last" in national ratings and having a faculty of 75 "uncertified professors." But the rapper T-Pain's new creation, Wiscansin University, isn't about to challenge the University of Wisconsin or enroll anyone. The name is a play on a phrase in a T-Pain song and appears to be primarily motived by a desire to sell clothing and other products with the "university" name.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Liberal Arts and the Meaning of a University
Cover of Westworld and Philosophy, edited by James B. South and Kimberly S. Engels
Wild, Wild 'Westworld'
Academe vs. U.S. Gun Culture

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

When Students Are Footing the Bill
Defending the Bad Against the Awful
Thoughts From the NY International Auto Show
Get Your Graduate Student Groove Back
Gatekeeping, Moderation, and Conspiracies
Ethiopia: A Transparent Approach to University President Selection

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top