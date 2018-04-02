Title
T-Pain's New University: Wiscansin
April 2, 2018
It's not every university that would boast of being "dead last" in national ratings and having a faculty of 75 "uncertified professors." But the rapper T-Pain's new creation, Wiscansin University, isn't about to challenge the University of Wisconsin or enroll anyone. The name is a play on a phrase in a T-Pain song and appears to be primarily motived by a desire to sell clothing and other products with the "university" name.
