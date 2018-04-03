Print This

Title

New York Budget Restores Bundy Aid

By

Rick Seltzer
April 3, 2018
Comments
 
 

Boosters of private colleges in New York are cheering after the state passed a budget including funding for a long-running program providing unrestricted aid to independent colleges based on their degree productivity.

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s budget proposal had called for eliminating the program, called Bundy Aid. But the newly passed state budget provides $35.1 million, the same amount as the program received last year.

“On behalf of the 500,000 students of New York's 100-plus private, not-for-profit colleges and universities, I applaud the governor and the Legislature for passing a student-focused state budget that includes critical funding for students who choose to attend private, not-for-profit colleges and universities in New York,” Mary Beth Labate, president of the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities, said in a statement.

CICU had argued the aid program provides consistent financial support for institutions that do not have endowments, taking pressure off tuition.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Do We Know What History Students Learn?
The Liberal Arts and the Meaning of a University
Cover of Westworld and Philosophy, edited by James B. South and Kimberly S. Engels
Wild, Wild 'Westworld'

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Race Privilege, Class Privilege
The Search Continues...
Data-Driven Comms Without Doubling Your Workload
A New Team is Discovering its Identity – Reflections from HAILstorm Three
When Students Are Footing the Bill
Defending the Bad Against the Awful

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top