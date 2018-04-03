New York Budget Restores Bundy Aid

Boosters of private colleges in New York are cheering after the state passed a budget including funding for a long-running program providing unrestricted aid to independent colleges based on their degree productivity.

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s budget proposal had called for eliminating the program, called Bundy Aid. But the newly passed state budget provides $35.1 million, the same amount as the program received last year.

“On behalf of the 500,000 students of New York's 100-plus private, not-for-profit colleges and universities, I applaud the governor and the Legislature for passing a student-focused state budget that includes critical funding for students who choose to attend private, not-for-profit colleges and universities in New York,” Mary Beth Labate, president of the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities, said in a statement.

CICU had argued the aid program provides consistent financial support for institutions that do not have endowments, taking pressure off tuition.