Compilation on Innovation in Higher Education

Scott Jaschik
April 5, 2018
Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, "Innovation in Higher Education." You may download a copy free, here. And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet, on Tuesday, May 8, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

 

