4 Killed in Turkish University Shooting

Four people were killed in a shooting at Turkey’s Osmangazi University Thursday, the Associated Press reported. The university’s president, Hasan Gonen, said the gunman killed a deputy dean, a secretary and two teaching faculty members in the education school.

The suspect, identified as a doctoral student and research assistant named Volkan Bayar, was apprehended by police. Gonen said the attacker had been under investigation by the university for accusing staff members of support for Fethullah Gülen, the Islamic cleric whom the Turkish government considers responsible for a failed 2016 coup attempt (Gülen has denied responsibility).