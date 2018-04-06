Equity Gaps in College Spending

Education spending for students of color who attend public colleges in the United States trails spending on white students by an average of more than $1,000 per year, according to a new analysis from the Center for American Progress. Nationwide, the aggregate spending gap is roughly $5 billion per year.

Two primary factors contribute to this equity problem, the report said. Most states provide more financial support to research universities than to less selective community colleges and four-year institutions. And CAP said the "inequitable system of access to higher education" tends to disproportionally send students of color to the colleges that receive less funding.

"It is imperative that states, institutions and policy makers work together to improve the current system of college admissions and access to ensure the system does not sort students into institutions based on factors that are beyond their control," the report concludes. "Until the doors of opportunity are open to everyone, inequity will persist, and students of color will continue to be shortchanged at every level."