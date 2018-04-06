GMAT Drops 30 Minutes From Test

The business school group that runs the Graduate Management Admission Test, historically the dominant test in M.B.A. admissions, announced this week that the test time is being cut by 30 minutes, down to three hours and 30 minutes. While some sections will be shorter, there will not be any subject matter eliminated from the test, officials said.

The change comes at a time of heightened competition in M.B.A. admissions testing, with the Graduate Record Exam attracting business schools and would-be business students. The GRE has been 15 minutes shorter than the GMAT and is now 15 minutes longer.