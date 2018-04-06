Print This

Title

GMAT Drops 30 Minutes From Test

By

Scott Jaschik
April 6, 2018
Comments
 
 

The business school group that runs the Graduate Management Admission Test, historically the dominant test in M.B.A. admissions, announced this week that the test time is being cut by 30 minutes, down to three hours and 30 minutes. While some sections will be shorter, there will not be any subject matter eliminated from the test, officials said.

The change comes at a time of heightened competition in M.B.A. admissions testing, with the Graduate Record Exam attracting business schools and would-be business students. The GRE has been 15 minutes shorter than the GMAT and is now 15 minutes longer.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Cover of 'Natural Causes: An Epidemic of Wellness, the Certainty of Dying, and Killing Ourselves to Live Longer' by Barbara Ehrenreich
The Impatient Patient
Gen-Ed Revision Could Be Gen-Ed Reduction
Stock image of "I quit" written on a chalkboard.
‘Quit Lit’ Then and Now

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Unlocking 'The Longevity Economy’
Grad Students Beyond Grad School
Education and Competition
Situating Steven Pinker's Splendid 'Enlightenment Now' Within the Progress Genre
Higher Ed Innovation Weekly Roundup 4.2.18
Where do digital learning innovation evangelists gather?

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top