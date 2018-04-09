Title
Academic Minute: Bureaucrats in Foreign Policy and LGBTI Rights
April 9, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Elise Carlson-Rainer, assistant professor of international relations at American Public University, discusses how public perception of government workers might need an update. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
