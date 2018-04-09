Print This

Virginia Governor Opts for OER

Lindsay McKenzie
April 9, 2018
The governor of Virginia has approved a bill requiring all public higher education institutions in the state to take steps to adopt open educational resources -- freely accessible and openly copyrighted educational materials.

Under the new rules, each institution will be required to draw up guidelines for the adoption of OER or low-cost alternatives to texts from commercial publishers.

