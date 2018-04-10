President Resigns After Discrimination Complaint

The president of Rowan College at Burlington County has resigned. Paul Drayton was placed on leave last year when the college launched an investigation into a discrimination-based complaint, the Burlington County Times reported.

In a special meeting Friday, trustees voted unanimously to accept Drayton’s resignation, effective Sept. 1.

“We accepted Mr. Drayton’s resignation for health reasons. We wish him the best, and that’s basically all I can comment on,” George Nyikita, board chairman told the Burlington County Times Friday.

Drayton will continue to receive his annual salary of $203,206 until his leave is up on Aug. 31.

In August, Drayton was placed on administrative leave when the college started an internal investigation into a complaint submitted by an employee to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which handles cases of workplace discrimination and harassment.

Drayton defended his presidency in an interview with Philly.com Saturday. "I've lived my life on opening doors. The last thing I would do is discriminate against anyone," Drayton said.

Michael Cioce, vice president of enrollment management and student success, was named acting president in Drayton’s absence. Rowan has yet to appoint a permanent replacement.

Drayton, who became Rowan's president in March 2015, oversaw the multimillion-dollar renovation of the college's Mount Laurel campus and a partnership with Rowan University in Glassboro.

Drayton's career has previously been clouded by some controversy. In 2010, when he was named Burlington County’s administrator, Drayton's failure to pay $3,000 in child support surfaced, the Courier Post reported. Drayton also resigned from his role as executive director of the Delaware River Port Authority in 2003 after commissioners attempted to oust him, according to Philly.com.