Top Producers of Study Abroad Scholarships

Elizabeth Redden
April 10, 2018
The U.S. Department of State on Monday published an inaugural list of top producers of Gilman scholars. The Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Award supports study abroad for undergraduates with financial need. The scholarship is open to two- and four-year college students who are Pell Grant recipients.

A list of institutions with the largest number of Gilman awardees in 2016-17 is below. More data, including a breakdown of those colleges that have produced the largest number of Gilman scholars who are racial or ethnic minorities, first-generation college students, or students with disabilities, are available on the State Department website.

Gilman Awards, 2016-17

Top Overall Producers, Small Colleges (Fewer Than 5,000 Undergraduates) Number of Awards
Spelman College 20
Berea College 19
Worcester Polytechnic Institute 15
Top Overall Producers, Medium Colleges (5,000-15,000 Undergraduates)  
Georgetown University 25
George Washington University 22
University of Rhode Island 14
Top Overall Producers, Large Colleges (More Than 15,000 Undergraduates)  
University of California, Berkeley 97
University of Texas at Austin 53
University of California, Davis 47
Top Overall Producers, Associate's-Granting Colleges  
Portland Community College 11
San Antonio College 11
Johnson County Community College 5

