Top Producers of Study Abroad Scholarships

The U.S. Department of State on Monday published an inaugural list of top producers of Gilman scholars. The Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Award supports study abroad for undergraduates with financial need. The scholarship is open to two- and four-year college students who are Pell Grant recipients.

A list of institutions with the largest number of Gilman awardees in 2016-17 is below. More data, including a breakdown of those colleges that have produced the largest number of Gilman scholars who are racial or ethnic minorities, first-generation college students, or students with disabilities, are available on the State Department website.

Gilman Awards, 2016-17