Title
Top Producers of Study Abroad Scholarships
April 10, 2018
The U.S. Department of State on Monday published an inaugural list of top producers of Gilman scholars. The Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Award supports study abroad for undergraduates with financial need. The scholarship is open to two- and four-year college students who are Pell Grant recipients.
A list of institutions with the largest number of Gilman awardees in 2016-17 is below. More data, including a breakdown of those colleges that have produced the largest number of Gilman scholars who are racial or ethnic minorities, first-generation college students, or students with disabilities, are available on the State Department website.
Gilman Awards, 2016-17
|Top Overall Producers, Small Colleges (Fewer Than 5,000 Undergraduates)
|Number of Awards
|Spelman College
|20
|Berea College
|19
|Worcester Polytechnic Institute
|15
|Top Overall Producers, Medium Colleges (5,000-15,000 Undergraduates)
|Georgetown University
|25
|George Washington University
|22
|University of Rhode Island
|14
|Top Overall Producers, Large Colleges (More Than 15,000 Undergraduates)
|University of California, Berkeley
|97
|University of Texas at Austin
|53
|University of California, Davis
|47
|Top Overall Producers, Associate's-Granting Colleges
|Portland Community College
|11
|San Antonio College
|11
|Johnson County Community College
|5
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!