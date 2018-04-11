Former MIT Basketball Player Charged With Assault Avoids Jail

A former Massachusetts Institute of Technology men's basketball player who broke into a residence hall and assaulted a woman while she was sleeping avoided jail time with a plea deal Tuesday, according to The Boston Globe. Samson Donick was scheduled to go on trial for aggravated rape, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. Donick's charges were reduced to indecent assault and battery, assault and battery, and breaking and entering.

Donick was sentenced to five years’ probation after the victim, now 22, told prosecutors she didn’t want move forward with the trial, which was scheduled to start Thursday. The probation mandates that Donick complete 1,000 hours of community service and sex-offender treatment.

Donick and the victim did not know each other when the assault occurred, in 2015.

The woman delivered a statement to the courtroom Tuesday, describing the anxiety she suffered after the attack. “The most haunting part of it is there will never be an answer to why someone feels they have the right to violate another person without consent. Without having permission to enter their apartment, let alone their bedroom. Without even knowing their name. Without them being conscious,” the victim said, according to the Globe.