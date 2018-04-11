Print This

Maryland's Legislature Approves 2-Year Promise Scholarships

Ashley A. Smith
April 11, 2018
Lawmakers in Maryland approved legislation Monday that would double the amount of state scholarship money available to low-income community college students in the state.

The Maryland Community College Promise provides $15 million in need-based tuition aid to recent high school graduates who meet income, grade point average and other requirements. The legislation would go into effect in 2019.

If Larry Hogan, Maryland's Republican governor, signs the bill, the state would join others, like California, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island and Tennessee, with some form of a tuition-free program for college students.

