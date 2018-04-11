Shocker: Students Trust Administrators

Students complain about college administrators all the time, but it turns out that they trust them.

A new poll by the Institute of Politics at Harvard University finds that 52 percent of those 18 to 29 trust their college administration "most of the time." The results only cover those in the age group who are current students. An additional 9 percent said they trust their college administrations all the time. Those trust levels are higher than those reported for every other part of society, including the U.S. military (38 percent said "most of the time"), and the U.S. Supreme Court (37 percent).