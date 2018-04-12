Calif.'s 2-Year System Signs Transfer Agreement With UC

California's community college system and the University of California system on Wednesday announced a joint agreement that seeks to increase the number of community college students who transfer to UC campuses, some of which receive very large numbers of applications.

The newly signed memorandum of understanding "immediately initiates a comprehensive effort to guarantee admission for all qualifying California community college transfer students," the two-year system said in a news release.

During the four years before last fall, UC increased its number of transfer students by 20 percent. Under the MOU, the "UC system will enroll at least one transfer student for every two first-year students and guarantee admission to the UC system for all qualifying California community college students …"

For its part, the state's two-year system pledged to work with UC to ensure that its students are prepared academically for transfer. The two systems also agreed to work together to secure necessary funding and resources to support increasing numbers of transfer students.

"The goal of this agreement is twofold: increasing inclusive access to a four-year college degree at UC for California community college students and ensuring their academic preparation and support to succeed and earn their degrees in a timely manner," the MOU said.