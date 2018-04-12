Print This

Title

Columbia's Medical School to Eliminate Loans

By

Paul Fain
April 12, 2018
Comments
 
 

Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons this week announced that it would eliminate student loans with scholarships for all students who qualify for financial aid. Roughly half of the students who are currently enrolled at the college receive some form of aid. The college said about 20 percent of students will receive scholarships to cover tuition under the program, which will begin in August.

Citing data from the Association of American Medical Colleges, Columbia said about 73 percent of all medical students at private medical colleges in the U.S. graduate with debt. The median debt load for these graduates is $190,000. Medical students who qualify for financial aid at Columbia currently take out $30,000 or more in loans each year.

Columbia's medical college will be the first in the nation to meet all financial need, according to a news release from the college. The scholarship program will be funded with a $150 million donation the university received last year.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Is the College Scorecard Misleading Students?
The Campus With a Lazy Creek
Cover of 'Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism and Progress' by Steven Pinker
The Data Should Make You Happy!

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

When There’s No Capstone
Googling "How To Be A Director of Digital Learning Initiatives”
Bad News
Salary Compression and Step-Grids
OPM Companies Should Think Like an Industry
Things I’ve Learned Along the Way

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top