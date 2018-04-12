DeVos and Predecessors to Speak at Reagan Institute Event

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is hosting a star-studded "summit" on education today in Washington. The event will feature a bipartisan group of speakers, including Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and at least five of her predecessors. DeVos will join William J. Bennett, Reagan's education secretary, for a discussion on "policy priorities past and present that shape the American education system."

Other notables slated to speak at the event include Janet Napolitano, president of the University of California; Condoleezza Rice, the former secretary of state; Mitch Daniels, president of Purdue University; former second lady Jill Biden; Representative Virginia Foxx; and Senator Lamar Alexander, among others.

The institute, which does not advocate on policy, said in a news release that topics to be discussed at the event include the "future of higher education, the role of states in pursuing educational excellence, innovation in the classroom and approaches to constructing bipartisan legislation in support of educational improvement."

Officials from the institute said in a recent interview that the event is the organization's first substantial foray into education issues.