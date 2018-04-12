Print This

Title

New Mexico Will Cut Sports Teams Amid Deficit

By

Grace Bird
April 12, 2018
Comments
 
 

The University of New Mexico's athletics department will cut several sports teams in an attempt to close a $4.7 million deficit, according to KRQE.

"We are better off supporting fewer sports," New Mexico president Garnett Stokes told the radio station.

Eddie Nuñez, the university's athletics director, said New Mexico had yet to decide which of 22 varsity sports programs would be eliminated. Stokes, who became the university's president this year, said she'd asked Nuñez to compile by July a list of teams to be cut.

"At this point, we owe it to everyone to look at everything from basketball to football to baseball," Nuñez said.

Student athletes will be given one year’s notice before their sport is eliminated, according to the Associated Press.

Stokes said the university's budget proposal would allow it to pay off the $4.7 million deficit over 10 years, starting in 2020. According to the proposal, the athletics department would cut $3 million annually -- $2 million of which would come from sports teams. A committee of the university's board voted not to take any action on the budget proposal Tuesday, requesting more details.

The department has been criticized for spending recklessly in the past. Last year, former athletics director Paul Krebs resigned over spending public money on a 2015 golf trip to Scotland that was attended by athletics officials and private donors, according to Sports Illustrated.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Is the College Scorecard Misleading Students?
The Campus With a Lazy Creek
Cover of 'Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism and Progress' by Steven Pinker
The Data Should Make You Happy!

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

When There’s No Capstone
Googling "How To Be A Director of Digital Learning Initiatives”
Bad News
Salary Compression and Step-Grids
OPM Companies Should Think Like an Industry
Things I’ve Learned Along the Way

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top