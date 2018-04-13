Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Shopper Psychological Ownership and Territoriality

By

Doug Lederman
April 13, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Colleen Kirk, assistant professor in the department of management and marketing at the New York Institute of Technology, examines the territorial behavior shoppers have about their favorite products or places and how that affects retailers. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Cover of Ibn Khaldun: An Intellectual Biography, by Robert Irwin
The Polymath
Is the College Scorecard Misleading Students?
The Campus With a Lazy Creek

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Tuition Discount or Sports? What Would Students Choose?
3 Reasons Why Kids In Business Class Is Annoying
Pedagogical Lessons for Tackling the #MeToo Moment
Presidents and Digital Learning: Get a Student Tutor
When There’s No Capstone
Googling "How To Be A Director of Digital Learning Initiatives”

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top