Title
Academic Minute: Shopper Psychological Ownership and Territoriality
April 13, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Colleen Kirk, assistant professor in the department of management and marketing at the New York Institute of Technology, examines the territorial behavior shoppers have about their favorite products or places and how that affects retailers. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
