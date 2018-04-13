Print This

New Strategies to Navigate International Enrollments

By

Scott Jaschik
April 13, 2018
Inside Higher Ed is pleased today to release our latest print-on-demand booklet, "New Strategies to Navigate International Enrollments." You may download a copy, free, here. And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet, on Thursday, May 10, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

