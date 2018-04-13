Students, Faculty at Northern Kentucky Protest Cuts

Faculty members and students at Northern Kentucky University protested the state government’s planned cuts to public education Thursday, according to WCPO.

The rally was held "to bring about awareness regarding the effects of budget cuts, pension increases, loss of faculty/staff, altering/eliminating tenure, etc., and how this will impact our students," according to a social media posting about the event.

The protest was held amid threats to dozens of faculty jobs. Late last month, 47 professors in arts and sciences, 15 in informatics and 16 in education, among others, received letters saying they might lose their positions next year, according to the student newspaper, The Northerner.

Sue Ott Rowlands, the university's provost, told WCPO that the cuts are “bigger than we can easily wrap our minds around.” Rowlands added that she hoped the university could “save as many positions as possible.”

Other public institutions in Kentucky are facing similar budgetary cuts. Eastern Kentucky University’s governing board voted last week to eliminate 153 jobs, several academic programs and men’s and women’s tennis to pay off a $25 million shortfall, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.

Teachers, students and parents protested Governor Matt Bevin’s proposed cuts to public education at the state capitol last Monday.