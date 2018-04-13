Print This

Votes of No Confidence in Howard Leaders

Scott Jaschik
April 13, 2018
Faculty members at Howard University this week voted no confidence in President Wayne A.I. Frederick.Chief Operating Officer Tashni-Ann Dubroy, Provost Anthony K. Wutoh and the executive committee of the Board of Trustees, The Washington Post reported. The votes followed a student sit-in and were motivated by concerns about university finances and services, and the way the administration interacts with students and faculty members. Board members noted that only a minority of faculty members voted. The board has defended the administration during the recent campus debates.

 

