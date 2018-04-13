Votes of No Confidence in Howard Leaders

Faculty members at Howard University this week voted no confidence in President Wayne A.I. Frederick.Chief Operating Officer Tashni-Ann Dubroy, Provost Anthony K. Wutoh and the executive committee of the Board of Trustees, The Washington Post reported. The votes followed a student sit-in and were motivated by concerns about university finances and services, and the way the administration interacts with students and faculty members. Board members noted that only a minority of faculty members voted. The board has defended the administration during the recent campus debates.