Academic Minute: Engineering Education
April 16, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Purdue University Week, Mary Pilotte, associate professor of engineering practice at Purdue University, explores how problem solving in a different culture can help students apply what they’ve learned to their studies. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
