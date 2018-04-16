Print This

Academic Minute: Engineering Education

Doug Lederman
April 16, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Purdue University Week, Mary Pilotte, associate professor of engineering practice at Purdue University, explores how problem solving in a different culture can help students apply what they’ve learned to their studies. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

