President Fired at University of Dallas

Scott Jaschik
April 16, 2018
The University of Dallas announced Friday that its board has determined that the institution needs "a change in leadership," and that President Thomas W. Keefe will be leaving his position at the end of the current academic year. The announcement did not cite any reason for the change. Keefe has encouraged the university to consider new educational and financial models, expressing concern that the current focus on a traditional liberal arts model might not be viable by itself in the long run. The university considered an idea -- that was withdrawn amid criticism -- to start new programs focused on adult degree completion.

