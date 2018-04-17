ABA Panel Seeks to End LSAT Requirement

A panel of the American Bar Association has recommended that the ABA's accrediting committee end a requirement that law schools use the Law School Admission Test in admissions. The ABA has rules that have permitted some law schools to create options other than the LSAT, and a number of institutions have started to accept the Graduate Record Exam. But many have hoped for broader rule changes that would make it easier for law schools to offer such options. The recommendation still needs further review before final votes on adopting it.