Print This

Title

ABA Panel Seeks to End LSAT Requirement

By

Scott Jaschik
April 17, 2018
Comments
 
 

A panel of the American Bar Association has recommended that the ABA's accrediting committee end a requirement that law schools use the Law School Admission Test in admissions. The ABA has rules that have permitted some law schools to create options other than the LSAT, and a number of institutions have started to accept the Graduate Record Exam. But many have hoped for broader rule changes that would make it easier for law schools to offer such options. The recommendation still needs further review before final votes on adopting it.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Difficult Decisions for Small Colleges
There’s No Shame in Merging
Misguided Effort
to Dismantle Federal Protections

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Not a Success Story
Taking Diversity Seriously
Hans Rosling's 'Factfulness' and Other Books on Progress
Why Global Alumni Relations Matter
Lessons from the Facebook Fiasco
Thinking About Dual Academic Jobs as a Single Academic Career

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top