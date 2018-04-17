Eastern Michigan to Close Livonia Campus

Eastern Michigan University confirmed Friday it would not renew its Livonia campus lease, effective June 30. The college is moving courses online and to the main campus in Ypsilanti.

The Livonia campus, which operates on the fourth floor of the Cambridge Center in 17 rooms, offers three programs for about 200 students, Geoff Larcom, college spokesperson, said in a statement. Most students also take classes on the main campus in Ypsilanti. Nursing students will move to a nearby health-care facility.

The campus closure is “a response to changing local and national trends in higher education in how students prefer to receive their education,” Larcom wrote. “More students are seeking fully online or hybrid (combined classroom and online) programs.”

Larcom cited the Eastern Michigan’s online nursing program as an example of the increased demand for online learning in higher education. The program has accepted more than 600 students since it started in 2015.

The college’s satellite campuses in Detroit and Henry Ford College in Dearborn will continue to operate.