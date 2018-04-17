Print This

Survey: Social Media 'Fair Game' in Admissions

By

Scott Jaschik
April 17, 2018
Icons representing Twitter, Facebook and LinkedInMore than two-thirds of college admissions officials believe it is "fair game" to check on applicants' social media accounts as part of the process of deciding whom to admit, according to a survey Kaplan Test Prep is releasing today. Only a small share of admissions officers routinely look at social media, the survey found. Among reasons given by those who support the practice of checking out social media:

  • “Employers do it all the time. Colleges can do it as well.”
  • “I think if things are publicly accessible without undue intrusion, it’s OK. If it's searchable, it’s fair game.”
  • “We don't do this, but we could. I think high school seniors make poor choices sometimes when they put stuff online.”

