Survey: Social Media 'Fair Game' in Admissions

More than two-thirds of college admissions officials believe it is "fair game" to check on applicants' social media accounts as part of the process of deciding whom to admit, according to a survey Kaplan Test Prep is releasing today. Only a small share of admissions officers routinely look at social media, the survey found. Among reasons given by those who support the practice of checking out social media:

“Employers do it all the time. Colleges can do it as well.”

“I think if things are publicly accessible without undue intrusion, it’s OK. If it's searchable, it’s fair game.”

“We don't do this, but we could. I think high school seniors make poor choices sometimes when they put stuff online.”