Title
Survey: Social Media 'Fair Game' in Admissions
April 17, 2018
More than two-thirds of college admissions officials believe it is "fair game" to check on applicants' social media accounts as part of the process of deciding whom to admit, according to a survey Kaplan Test Prep is releasing today. Only a small share of admissions officers routinely look at social media, the survey found. Among reasons given by those who support the practice of checking out social media:
- “Employers do it all the time. Colleges can do it as well.”
- “I think if things are publicly accessible without undue intrusion, it’s OK. If it's searchable, it’s fair game.”
- “We don't do this, but we could. I think high school seniors make poor choices sometimes when they put stuff online.”
