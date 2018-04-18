Title
Academic Minute: Learning More About Cultures
April 18, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Purdue University Week, Pamala Morris, a professor of youth development and agriculture education, examines how teaching students strong intercultural skills can help them bridge gaps in their future careers. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
