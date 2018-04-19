Title
Academic Minute: Intercultural Openness
April 19, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Purdue University Week, Mesut Akdere, associate professor in the department of technology leadership and innovation at Purdue, examines whether virtual reality can make you more open to other people. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
