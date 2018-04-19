Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Intercultural Openness

By

Doug Lederman
April 19, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Purdue University Week, Mesut Akdere, associate professor in the department of technology leadership and innovation at Purdue, examines whether virtual reality can make you more open to other people. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Our Questionable Support
of Diversity in Higher Ed
A Bird on a Reed
Difficult Decisions for Small Colleges

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Guest Post: A Season of Strikes
Context, Redux
Is Academia.edu Worth $99 A Year?
Can Campuses Be Where the Political Tribes of America Meet?
Intercollegiate Athletics: Some Revenue, Reputation and Moral Questions
Two Articles and a Postcard

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top