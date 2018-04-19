Protests at DePauw Over Racist Messages

Students at DePauw University, responding to racist messages on campus, interrupted a lecture by the actress Jenna Fischer Tuesday night and then interrupted a press conference by university officials Wednesday to discuss the incidents. DePauw officials have said that they understand the anger of the minority students who have been protesting. The video linked here shows the interruption of the press conference shortly after the five-minute mark. In the photo below, the students stand in front of the university officials who had been holding the press conference.