Video of Fraternity Initiation Shows Use of Slurs

Minority students and others at Syracuse University held a protest Wednesday over racist incidents on campus, highlighted by the publication in the student newspaper of a video of a fraternity initiation that includes slurs about black, Latino and Jewish people, as well as skits that mock the idea of gay sex, Syracuse.com reported. The university suspended the fraternity, but many students said that the problems go far beyond the one video. The video, first published by The Daily Orange, is now widely circulating online, and many say it illustrates a concerning attitude of the students involved to engage in bigotry.