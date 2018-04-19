Print This

Title

Video of Fraternity Initiation Shows Use of Slurs

By

Scott Jaschik
April 19, 2018
Comments
 
 

Minority students and others at Syracuse University held a protest Wednesday over racist incidents on campus, highlighted by the publication in the student newspaper of a video of a fraternity initiation that includes slurs about black, Latino and Jewish people, as well as skits that mock the idea of gay sex, Syracuse.com reported. The university suspended the fraternity, but many students said that the problems go far beyond the one video. The video, first published by The Daily Orange, is now widely circulating online, and many say it illustrates a concerning attitude of the students involved to engage in bigotry.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Our Questionable Support
of Diversity in Higher Ed
A Bird on a Reed
Difficult Decisions for Small Colleges

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Guest Post: A Season of Strikes
Context, Redux
Is Academia.edu Worth $99 A Year?
Can Campuses Be Where the Political Tribes of America Meet?
Intercollegiate Athletics: Some Revenue, Reputation and Moral Questions
Two Articles and a Postcard

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top