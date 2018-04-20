La.'s New Commissioner of Higher Education

Louisiana's Board of Regents announced Thursday that it has hired Kim Hunter Reed as the state's next commissioner of higher education. Since early last year, Reed has been executive director of Colorado's Department of Higher Education, a similar role to the one she'll play in Louisiana.

Reed, a Louisiana native who has spent much her career in the state, in 2015 led its higher education transition and previously was state policy director. She was deputy undersecretary of education at the U.S. Department of Education during the Obama administration, where she led the department's higher education diversity and inclusion work. She also led the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.