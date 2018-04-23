Title
Free Cengage Subscription for 1,000 Students
April 23, 2018
Publisher Cengage is partnering with the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation to give 1,000 college students free access to its digital higher education materials for one semester.
Members of PTK, an international honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students pursuing associate degrees, can apply for a free subscription to Cengage Unlimited at the PTK website.
