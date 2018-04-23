Title
Whom Did You Thank in Your Dissertation?
April 23, 2018
Jennifer Polk set off an interesting discussion on Twitter by noting that she thanked her favorite band in her Ph.D. dissertation acknowledgments and asking others for unusual thank-you notes they made when finishing their doctorates. Among those thanked were many pets as well as medical professionals who helped Ph.D. students through serious health challenges.
I thanked my favourite band in my PhD dissertation acknowledgements. Who, or what, did you thank that is perhaps surprising? #phdlife #phdchat— Jennifer Polk (@FromPhDtoLife) April 21, 2018
