New Data Visualization Tool for Higher Ed Launches

Data USA, a free data visualization platform, has created profiles for more than 7,300 universities and higher education institutions in the U.S.

The platform enables users to look at institutional stats such as costs, demographics, debt, acceptance rates, financial aid and endowments.

The site uses data from the U.S. Department of Education’s Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and is the result of a collaboration between Deloitte, MIT Media Lab and Datawheel.