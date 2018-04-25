Print This

Kent State Professor Suspended for Lying to FBI

Grace Bird
April 25, 2018
A Kent State University professor was suspended Monday after being accused of lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation about his connection to a man who was arrested for making threats against a Missouri judge.

Julio Pino, an associate professor of history, denied knowing a man involved in a child custody case during an interview with the FBI, according to an indictment filed Monday in the U.S. District Court in Cleveland.

However, Pino and the man exchanged messages on social media about the man's child-custody issues.

“I will kill 100s of people if they take away my rights as a father,” the man said to Pino in 2015.

Pino responded by saying, “in military terms this is known as a Parthian shot,” and urged the man to “devour them.”

Pino, who has worked at the university since 1992, is prohibited from coming onto any Kent State campus, a university spokesperson, told WKYC3. The university intends to appoint a replacement for Pino.

The professor plans to retire at the end of the semester, his lawyer told Cleveland.com.

Pino previously has incited controversy during his tenure. He also was under investigation in 2016 over a possible link to the Islamic State, and he shouted "death to Israel!" at a campus event in 2011.

